Robber Held Gun to Clerk’s Head at West Hartford Gas Station: Police

A man robbed a West Hartford gas station at gunpoint, held a gun to a clerk’s head, stole cash from the register and forced the employee to withdraw money from an ATM, according to police.

Officers arrested a suspect and said he’s a felon who is suspected in additional armed robberies in West Hartford, Wethersfield and Manchester.

The armed robbery happened at Troy’s Mobil at 2507 Albany Ave. early Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to the gas station at 3:55 a.m. and learned that a man, later identified as 24-year-old Christopher Franco, held a gun to the clerk’s head and made him hand over money from two cash drawers. Then Franco forced the attendant to withdraw money from the ATM and go into the bathroom while Franco fled, police said.

The robber matched the description from an armed robbery on Feb. 28 in West Hartford, as well as two in Wethersfield and one in Manchester on March 6 and March 8, according to West Hartford police.

Officers identified Franco, who is homeless, as a suspect and located him at a Hartford motel. Police said he had a gun and officers also found evidence of other crimes.

Franco was charged with first-degree robbery, carrying a gun without a permit, second-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree kidnapping with a firearm.

He was unable to post the $1 million bond and is due in court today.