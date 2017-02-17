Stratford police released the above surveillance photo of Keith Abel.

Stratford police said they arrested a robbery suspect after he crashed a stolen car in Milford.

Stratford police said the suspect, identified as Keith Abel, 55, of Florida, robbed Webster Bank of $1,200 and tried to rob a Walgreens Pharmacy in Stratford. No weapons were shown in either incident and no injuries were reported.

Police found Abel and arrested him after he crashed the car he was driving in Milford.

According to police, the car had been stolen in South Carolina. Charges are pending.