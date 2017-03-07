Rocky Hill Couple Waits More Than a Month for Shower Repair

Justin Schuch renovated his home to help him stay independent. A stair lift lets him navigate between the first and second floors and a walk-in tub made showering easy.

The tub was installed in 2012. Schuch said the first five years were problem-free. Then, in January, Schuch noticed the shower door no longer closed all the way.

"One morning I was getting into the shower and I had closed the door and I was going to latch it and the whole door just snapped and fell," he said.

Schuch called the tub’s manufacturer, American Standard. The company asked him for the tub’s serial number to verify it was under warranty but Schuch couldn’t find it.

The agent told Schuch the serial number is located behind the seat.

“Well, behind the seat is against my neighbor's property here in the condo," Schuch said.

He sent the company copies of the installation paperwork along with photos of the door. Schuch said he waited several weeks for a reply. When he called American Standard for an update, a representative told Schuch his case would be expedited.

By this time, Schuch and his wife came up with a workaround by leaning the broken door up against the side of the tub while the shower is in use. But Schuch said it wasn’t a secure solution.

Each time he used the shower, his wife had to help him get in and out. It became their daily routine, and after more than a month, took a toll on both of them.

"She's six months pregnant. If I were to fall, if she were to fall, it would be a disaster," Schuch said.

He didn’t know what to do next. A friend suggested calling NBC Connecticut Responds.

Our consumer team contacted American Standard on Schuch’s behalf and asked the company to look into his case. Shortly after that conversation, the company called Schuch and set up a service appointment for the following week.

The technician was able to fix the door. Because it was under warranty, Schuch was not charged.

A spokesperson for American Standard told NBC Connecticut, “Our customers and their satisfaction are critically important to us. We regret that Mr. Schuch experienced delays in service for a rare issue with one of our walk-in bathtubs."

Schuch told NBC Connecticut Responds he received a follow-up phone call from a company vice president, who apologized for the extended wait time. The vice president also gave Schuch his cell phone number in case he runs into any problems in the future.