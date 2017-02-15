A Rocky Hill mother have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation after her toddler was brought to the hospital with serious burns earlier this month.

On Feb. 4, a two-year-old was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with serious burns, originally reported to as being caused by an electrical fire at an apartment on Cold Springs Road. According to police, during the investigation, detectives learned statements and evidence taken from witnesses, the apartment and the hospital were inconsistent.

At that time, Michael Shamel Davis, 26, an acquaintance of the child’s mother, was arrested. He is accused of setting the fire, reckless endangerment and lying to investigators.

On Wednesday police arrested the child’s mother, Shamique Martin, 26, of Rocky Hill. She is charged with falsely reporting an incident, false statement, risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons.

Police said that Martin is a licensed practical nurse and would have been aware of the severity of the child’s injury when the fire occurred. Investigators allege that despite her medical knowledge, Martin did not get her child help in a timely manner and lied to medical personnel and police detectives, putting the child in more danger.

Martin was held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The child remains hospitalized, police said.