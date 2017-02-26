Rollercoaster Weather Gets Mixed Reviews from Residents

Temperatures dropped Saturday into Sunday but that didn't stop plenty from heading out to clean the winter dirt and grime off their cars.

Sunday morning, the temperature was 20 degrees colder than the day before. The wind chill made it feel like the mid-20s outside.

“It’s cold. I feel cold,” said Julio Baqero of Hartford.

The morning’s chilly temperatures didn’t stop Baquero and plenty of others from pulling up to clean the winter grime off their cars.

“It feel alright. I like the cold weather,” said Damon Bullock, Hartford.

“It’s pleasantly cool,” added Kevin Brielmann, Cheshire.

Miriam Gonzalez stayed inside and let someone else wash the salt and sand off her car.

“I’ve been getting sick because of this weather. When it’s warm it’s okay, but when it’s getting too cold. Today’s very very cold,” explained Gonzalez.

The roller coaster weather caused some people to ask Mother Nature to make up her mind.

“If it’s gonna be winter, I prefer it to be winter. Last night we were in the house and our blood has thickened up and the house seemed so warm we had the windows open and it was a little odd,” said Stephen Kline of West Hartford.

“Yesterday and Friday were a little bit too warm for my likes, for this time of year,” Brielmann said.

While he welcomed winter’s return, Brielmann was quick to point out, “I certainly don’t want any more snow.”

“I also can’t wait until spring comes,” Bullock added.