Rory McIlroy Commits to 2017 Travelers Championship

Reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy will be playing in the 2017 Travelers Championship.

It will be his first time teeing it up for the tournament at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

“I’m delighted that the Travelers Championship is part of my schedule this year. It’ll be such a great experience,” McIlroy said in a news release. “The course should really set up well for my game and I’m really looking forward to teeing it up there in June against some of the TOUR’s best players.”

McIlroy, 27, is a four-time major winner and is the number 3 player in the Official World Golf Rankings.

“We’re thrilled that fans throughout the region will have the opportunity to see one of golf’s brightest stars,” Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament Director, said. “It’s always our goal to bring the best players in the world, like Rory, to Connecticut. He has accomplished a great deal in a short amount of time, and we are all looking forward to seeing Rory in June."

Travelers Championship tournament week is June 19-25.