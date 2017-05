Route 140 is closed in East Windsor after a car struck a pole.

Police responded to the intersection of North Road and Shoham Road around 7 a.m.

A car struck a utilty pole, knocking the pole down. The pole landed on top of the vehicle, trapping the driver.

Police say the road will be closed in the area for hours as they investigate and Eversource makes repairs.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.