Route 4 in Farmington is closed between Highwood Road and Knollwood Road because of an accident, according to police.

Police said a car struck a pole, causing wires to fall across both lanes of the road. The road will remain closed until power crews make repairs.

A marked detour has been set up to get to the high school and students should not have an access issue, police said.

No injuries were reported.

