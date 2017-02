Route 44 in Barkhamsted is closed as emergency crews respond to a serious two-car head-on crash near Dew Road, according to state police.

Police said there are two people trapped and injuries have been reported, though the extent of those injuries is unclear. LifeStar was requested but was not able to respond due to weather conditions.

Watch Live Sen. Sessions on Track for Confirmations as Attorney General

Drivers should avoid the area.

More details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.