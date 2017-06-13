Downed Line Closes Route 9 Closed in Old Saybrook, Starts Fire | NBC Connecticut
Downed Line Closes Route 9 Closed in Old Saybrook, Starts Fire

    Old Saybrook Police

    Route 9 is closed in Old Saybrook, power is out and Middlesex Turnpike is closed near Route 9 because a high-voltage transmission line broke and is hanging low and has started a burning the woods.   

    Route 9 is closed from Interstate 95 to exit 3 in both directions because wires are across the roadway.

    State police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes.

    Old Saybrook is experiencing power outages, police warn and they said residents should expect to lose power as Eversource shifts power off to fix the lines and allow firefighters to put the fires out.

    Middlesex Turnpike is also closed near Route 9 because a high-voltage transmission line broke and is hanging low and has started a burning the woods.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

