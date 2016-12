Route 9 was shut down on Thursday night following multiple spin outs, police said.

State troopers said up to eight cars spun out during seperate incidents on Route 9 going northbound in Berlin due to icy conditions around 9:15 p.m.

Route 9 was closed near exit 21 and exit 22 as police tried to get the cars to safety.

No injuries were reported.

There were no other details immediately available.