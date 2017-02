A SILVER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR:

A SILVER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR:

MATTHEW CHERACKI

Age: 34 DOB: 05/11/1982

Sex: Male

Race: Asian

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 150

***** SILVER ALERT *****

Missing From: NEW HAVEN

Missing Since: 02/07/2017

LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE NYLON TRACK

SUIT WITH UNKNOWN SPORTS CLUB

INSCRIPTION.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE

WHEREABOUTS OF CHERACKI, PLEASE

CONTACT NEW HAVEN POLICE AT (203) 946-6321.