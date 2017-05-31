Argument With Weapons Brought SWAT Team Out to Area of West Haven

Reports of an argument between someone with a gun and another with a knife prompted a large police presence on Saw Mill Road near the West Haven train station Wednesday and two people have been detained.

Police said they received a phone call around noon, evacuated a building and called in the SWAT team. The mayor said people in the area were also asked to shelter-in-place.

Saw Mill Road was closed from Railroad Avenue to Elm Street and police urged people to avoid the area, but the road has reopened.

No one was hurt and two people have been detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.








