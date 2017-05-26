Safe Haven Law in Spotlight Following Danbury Baby Found

Connecticut's Safe Haven laws have been pushed into the spotlight after an hours-old baby was abandoned behind a grocery store in Danbury this week.

"This case really drives home the point that we all need to do more to raise awareness that no parent needs to take such drastic risk with the life of a newborn," Governor Dannel Malloy said in a statement on Friday. "Connecticut has a safe, no-questions-asked option for parents who feels overwhelmed and unable to provide care to a baby."

The governor's office said the Danbury incident is the fifth time a baby has been "dangerously abandoned" since the state's Safe Haven law took effect in 2000. Since the law has been enacted, 31 babies have been safely brought to hospital emergency rooms and have since been adopted, except in one case where a family member came forward to care for the infant.

"This law works. The babies are protected and are safely and permanently cared for in a loving family. We are asking everyone – the media, hospital officials, and others – to help spread the word that this law exists. No baby should ever be abandoned. There is an option available for parents to do the right thing," Malloy said.

The governor's office provided information on how Connecticut's Safe Haven law works:

The law enables a parent to bring an infant 30 days or younger to a hospital emergency room and avoid prosecution for abandonment.

A nurse will ask the parent for their name and for medical information on the infant and parent. The parent does not have to provide that information.

DCF will obtain custody and place the baby with a family who is already licensed and intends to adopt the baby.

Safe Haven babies are placed into homes with families that adopt the child. In one instance, a Safe Haven baby was placed into a permanent home of a relative.

DCF will provide support to the baby’s new family while terminating the biological parent’s parental rights so that the adoption can become final.

Connecticut law requires that a child can only be placed by DCF with a person licensed to provide foster or adoptive care.

To learn about becoming a foster or adoptive parent, please call (888) KID-HERO or visit the state's website.