Hartford police officers visited a brave little girl in Hartford this morning who has been recovering after being shot in November and they brought Santa along for the visit.

Police said the 10-year-old girl, Ariana, was sitting in her Branford Street home when gunshots rang out around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 6 and a bullet struck her under her eye, police said.

When officers responded to the scene, they found Ariana’s father putting her in a car, police said.

She was taken at first to Saint Francis Hospital, then transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

On Wednesday, police officers, as well as the Hartford Guardians, went back to the girl’s home, but this time it was for a positive visit. They brought Santa with them to meet Ariana and spread some joy.