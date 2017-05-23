No Injuries After Car Rear-Ends School Bus in Newington

A school bus stopped to pick up a student was rear-ended by a car in Newington Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said the bus was stopped letting a student on when it was rear-ended by a car at Main Street and Welles Drive, according to officials on scene. The boarding student, and two others that were already on the bus, were not hurt.

The children were elementary school-aged, police said. Their parents were notified and the students were placed on another bus and taken to school.

An NBC Connecticut crew on scene said there was no visible damage to the bus and minor front-end damage to the car.

The driver of the car was cited for following too closely.