A school bus driver is accused of leaving a 6-year-old Wethersfield boy alone on a school bus after his route in June and has been arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Police said 34-year-old Guillermo Garcia, of East Hartford, was a school bus driver for Access Transportation on Nutmeg Lane in Glastonbury, which had a contract with the Wethersfield Board of Education for a summer school program, when the incident happened on June 29.

Garcia was responsible for transporting Wethersfield students between a Wethersfield school and their homes, according to police.

The 6-year-old boy was still on the bus when Garcia returned it back to Nutmeg Lane, parked the vehicle and got out, according to police.

Around half an hour passed before another staff member of the bus company found the child, police said.

The child was not believed to be injured.

Bond for Garcia has been set at $5,000. He is due in court on Aug. 30.



