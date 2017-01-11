Ten children from Curtis Middle School in Sudbury suffered minor injuries when the school bus they were on rolled over a guardrail after a crash involving a pickup truck on I-95 southbound in Massachusetts, according to state police. (Published 27 minutes ago)

Twenty children from Curtis Middle School in Sudbury suffered minor injuries when the school bus they were on rolled over a guardrail after a crash involving a pickup truck on I-95 southbound in Weston, Massachusetts, according to state and local police.

The students, along with an adult bus monitor, were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and precautionary reasons. The majority of the injuries were back and neck pains.

The 11 students who were taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital are being evaluated; none have been admitted at this time.

The crash happened just south of Route 20 in Weston. State police say I-95's left lane is open for traffic while two others are closed to help with the medical response and crash investigation.

State police said everyone on board the bus was able to get off of it by exiting the back of the bus. The students were returning home to Boston when the bus got into an accident with a pickup truck.

Some of the students, who were in grades sixth through eighth, were taken to Children's Hospital, while others were taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Hospital. State police personnel are being sent to the three hospitals to speak with students' parents and school officials.

The school bus driver was not injured in the crash.

The school bus "had contact with" the pickup truck before rolling over, and the pickup truck's driver stayed at the scene, according to state police.

Waltham firefighters also responded to the rollover.

An investigation is underway.

State police originally reported the crash happened in Waltham.