School officials are warning parents after someone at Kennedy Middle School in Southington contracted shingles.

School officials said the notification is standard operating procedure.

Learn more about the shingles virus from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Following is the full notice sent to parents and guardians of Kennedy Middle School students:

Dear Parent/Guardian:

Someone at our school has contracted shingles and your child may be at risk.

It is vital that parents of immunocompromised children (immunocompromised means having an immune system that has been impaired by a medical condition or treatment - i.e., HIV, cancer, leukemia, chemotherapy, organ transplant, etc.) contact their child’s physician immediately to ask if any precautions are necessary.

If your child has not had chickenpox and/or has not been vaccinated, contact your child’s regular health-care provider as soon as possible to discuss the possible use of varicella (chickenpox) vaccine for your child and /or to ask if any precautions are necessary.

Please contact the school nurse with any questions. If you have any concerns about the exposure or health risk to you or your child, please contact your physician for advice.