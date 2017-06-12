A man operating a motor scooter over the weekend died following a collision with a pickup truck in Hamden, police said.

Police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Davis Street and Hartford Turnpike for a reported crash with serious injuries at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The pickup truck was traveling north on Hartford Turnpike and collided with the scooter while turning onto Davis Street. The impact of the truck ejected both people on the scooter, Hamden Police said.

The 38-year-old operator of the scooter, David Troiano, of Hamden, was pronounced dead upon arriving to Yale-New Haven Hospital, police said.

The passenger on the scooter, a 32-year-old woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup truck driver was not injured.

Hamden Police Department’s Traffic Division continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kevin Hall at (203) 230-4000.