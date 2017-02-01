Seal at Maritime Aquarium Makes Super Bowl Pick

If Orange has anything to say about it, the New England Patriots will win the Super Bowl Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Aquarium seal exhibit at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk was lined with images of the Patriots’ and Atlanta Falcons’ helmets.

When instructed to go to the exhibit window, Orange decisively swam to – and held her nose against – a Patriots’ helmet, indicating her pick.

It might sound like good news for Patriots fan, but the aquarium’s seals so far are zero for five in predicting the winner of the NFL championship game.

Orange is one of six harbor seals at The Maritime Aquarium. Their public feedings are offered at 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 and 3:45 p.m. daily.

For more details about animals, exhibits, programs and IMAX movies at the popular Connecticut family attraction, go to www.maritimeaquarium.org.