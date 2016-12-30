Sears to Close Enfield Square Location

Sears has announced it will be closing its location at the Enfield Square Mall.

According to company spokesman Howard Riefs, the store at 90 Elm Street will close to the public in April. A liquidation sale will begin on Jan. 6.

Riefs did not say how many employees would be losing their jobs, but said that those associates will be eligible for severance and can apply for other positions at other Sears or Kmart stores.

The Sears Auto Center is not closing.

“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and will be accelerating the closing of unprofitable stores as we have previously announced,” Riefs wrote in an email.

“We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors. As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location.”

Enfield Mayor Scott Kaupin told NBC Connecticut that while he is concerned for the employees who will lose jobs, the closure was not unexpected.