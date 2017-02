Seasonable temperatures for Friday will be replaced by mild air for President's Day Weekend.

Temperatures on Friday will make it into the middle to upper 30s with a light northwest wind.

The weather for President's Day Weekend will be quite pleasant. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s with partly sunny skies.

Temperatures warm to near 50 degrees by Sunday.

The mild weather sticks around through next week with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s all week.