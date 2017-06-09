United to Fly from Bradley to San Francisco

You can now travel non-stop from Bradley Airport to San Francisco.

United Airlines has added seasonal non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport to San Francisco International Airport. They began this morning and will continue until Sept 5.

Outbound flights leave BDL at 6:25 a.m., Eastern Time and arrive at SFO at 9:50 a.m. Pacific Time. The inbound flight will depart SFO at 10:45 p.m. Pacific Time and arrive at BDL at 7:06 a.m. Eastern Time.

The San Francisco route is United’s sixth nonstop destination out of Bradley.

United's other routes include Chicago, Denver, Houston, Newark and Washington D.C.

