You will soon be able to travel non-stop from Bradley Airport to San Francisco. United Airlines is adding seasonal non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport to San Francisco International Airport between June 8, 2017 and Sept 5.

The service will be on 128-seat Airbus 319s with outbound flights leaving BDL at 6:30 a.m., Eastern Time and arriving at SFO at 9:46 a.m. Pacific Time. The inbound flight will depart SFO at 10:30 p.m. Pacific Time and arrive at BDL at 6:53 a.m. Eastern Time.

Gov. Dannel Malloy, the Connecticut Airport Authority and United Airlines made the announcement today.

“It is undeniable that we are witnessing a period of significant growth at Bradley International Airport with the addition of yet another nonstop route to another major hub,” Malloy said in a statement.

“United is proud to offer our Connecticut customers a convenient and comfortable travel experience between Hartford and our premier Pacific gateway hub in San Francisco,” Aileen Moriarty, United’s manager of Connecticut sales, said in a statement. “This new route will provide multiple connections to destinations along the U.S. West Coast and to United’s international routes to China and business centers throughout Asia.”