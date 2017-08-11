Suspected Driver Charged in Danbury Fatal Crash

State police have arrested a man accused of getting into a fatal crash while fleeing from police in Danbury on Dec. 1, 2016.

Police said Ricardo Andre, 33, of Danbury, was fleeing from a Danbury police officer when he got into the crash that killed 26-year-old Tiffany Fitzgerald.

He has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol and other charges.

Police previously charged Danbury police officer Jamie Hodge, who they said was following Andre.

Officer Hodge was in uniform while working a private duty job on Dec. 1, 2016 when he noticed what he believed to be a stolen vehicle.

According to a state police investigator, Hodge jumped in his Chevy Tahoe and followed the stolen SUV at a high rate of speed before losing sight of it.

The stolen SUV hit a utility pole on Mountainville Road and rolled over several times. Fitzgerald, a passenger in the SUV, was thrown from the vehicle and later died from her injuries.

Andre was not seriously injured.

After a months-long investigation, state police determined Hodge endangered the lives of others by driving recklessly while pursuing the stolen SUV.

He was charged with reckless driving for using his personal vehicle to chase a stolen SUV, according to state police.

Now charges have also been filed against Andre and bond was set at $750,000.