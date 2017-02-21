Second Hill Lane Closing Early Due to Smoke in Elevator

Students at Second Hill Lane school in Stratford were sent home early on Tuesday because of smoke in the building.

Second Hill Lane school in Stratford is closing at 10 a.m. today because of smoke in an elevator at the school this morning, according to the superintendent’s office.

The students were never in any danger, according to school officials.

Students who were bused to school will be dropped back off at their bus stops so parents can pick them up, while parents who normally drop their children off at school can pick them up at school at 10 a.m.

School officials hope to reopen tomorrow and said they will make a decision later today.