A second person was arrested for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man in East Hartford in January police said.

Jesse Smith, 26, of Bloomfield, CT was arrested by warrant on Friday in connection with the shooting of 25-year-old at Krauszer's. Smith was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and breach of peace.

At the beginning at February, Alphonso Clarke, 26, of Hartford, was charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge and breach of peace.

The victim, identified as Greg Beaufort of East Hartford, was shot outside of a convenience store on Main Street in East Hartford after accidentally bumping into the shooter inside the store, according to the victim's cousin.

1 Injured in East Hartford Shooting

(Published Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017)

Police said the shooting took place just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday outside of Krauszer’s Food Store and the victim was rushed to Hartford Hospital.

Beaufort underwent surgery and remains hospitalized, East Hartford police said.

NBC Connecticut spoke to the Beaufort's cousin, who said the victim accidentally bumped into the suspect inside the store and the suspect became angry and told Beaufort to go outside, then opened fire, shooting Beaufort four times.

Smith's bond was set at $750,000.