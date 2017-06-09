Second Suspects Charged in Hartford ‘Offer Up’ Robbery and Carjacking

Hartford police have arrested a second suspect accused of robbing someone who answered an ad on the website “Offer Up” to buy an iPhone.

Police responded to 2621 Main St. in Hartford just after 7 p.m. on March 11 to investigate an armed robbery and carjacking and the victim said he had arranged to meet someone he did not know to buy an iPhone advertised online.

When the victim arrived at the meeting spot, three people approached him and one pulled a gun, according to police.

The person with the gun, later identified as a 16-year-old Hartford boy, hit the victim with the gun and stole his personal items, money and vehicle, police said.

Police identified 21-year-old Raekwon Gaines as another suspect and obtained a warrant charging him with first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree larceny, second-degree conspiracy larceny and conspiracy larceny in the third degree.

Major crimes division detectives previously identified the teenage suspect and obtained a warrant charging him with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, two counts of second-degree larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree and third-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

Gaines is being held on $500,000 bond.a

The victim of the robbery and carjacking received emergency medical care on scene for a head injury.



