Secure Mode Lifted at Southington School

Police said there was no threat to a Southington elementary school after a neighbor showed up on school property on Wednesday morning and no crime was committed.

Police responded to Thalberg Elementary School at 10:47 a.m. after school officials called them about a suspicious person and placed the school in “secure school” mode, police said.

Officers determined that the person is a neighbor with special needs and entered school property, so they brought the person home.

The secure school mode has been lifted.