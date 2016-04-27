Secure Mode Lifted at Southington School | NBC Connecticut
Secure Mode Lifted at Southington School

Police said no crime was committed.

    Police said there was no threat to a Southington elementary school after a neighbor showed up on school property on Wednesday morning and no crime was committed.

    Police responded to Thalberg Elementary School at 10:47 a.m. after school officials called them about a suspicious person and placed the school in “secure school” mode, police said.

    Officers determined that the person is a neighbor with special needs and entered school property, so they brought the person home.

    The secure school mode has been lifted.

    Published at 12:52 PM EDT on Apr 27, 2016
