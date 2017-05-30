Security Increased at Thomas Edison Middle School in Meriden as a Precaution | NBC Connecticut
Security Increased at Thomas Edison Middle School in Meriden as a Precaution

    File photo

    Security is increased at Thomas Edison Middle School in Meriden today after a student posted something on social media yesterday, according to the spokesperson for ACES, the regional educational service center that runs the school. 

    School administrators made police aware of the posting and security was increased at the middle school as a precaution today. 

    Officials said school administrators are disciplining the student. 

    Thomas Edison Middle School is located at 1355 North Broad St, in Meriden.

    Published 45 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
