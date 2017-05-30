Security is increased at Thomas Edison Middle School in Meriden today after a student posted something on social media yesterday, according to the spokesperson for ACES, the regional educational service center that runs the school.
School administrators made police aware of the posting and security was increased at the middle school as a precaution today.
Officials said school administrators are disciplining the student.
Thomas Edison Middle School is located at 1355 North Broad St, in Meriden.
