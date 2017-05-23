Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Fails to Propel

Watertown homeowner Bill Nardozzi had two requirements when buying his new lawn mowers: they needed to be self-propelled and sold locally.

His first step was going to Little River Power Equipment in Oxford.

"They were the only local dealer that would handle Honda," Nardozzi said.

Nardozzi gave one lawn mower to his daughter, but said the self-propelled mechanism on the other one he bought didn’t work from day one. For the first week, he said, he had to push it over his hilly yard himself.

"It’s only eight days old," Nardozzi said. "It’s not like you've used it several times."

In fact, it was the self-propelled feature Nardozzi paid $722 for each mower.

With that in mind, Nardozzi brought his concerns and the mower back to Little River. The owner offered to replace the transmission, as covered under warranty, but since it was brand new, that didn’t sit well with Nardozzi.

He asked both Little River and his manufacturer if he had any other options.

"Honda says it’s up to the retailer," Nardozzi said. "The retailer says Honda just goes by their warranty. They stick you in the middle. Unless you stand up for yourself, you’re not going to get the right solution to your problem."

The right solution for Nardozzi involved either a full refund or a new mower.

"Neither of those things happened, so we reached out to (NBC Connecticut Responds),” Nardozzi said.

One week later, Little River’s owner called Nardozzi and offered the same, brand new, self-propelled mower and some peace of mind.

"We need a voice," Nardozzi said. “And (NBC Connecticut Responds) gave us that voice and we’re so thankful.”