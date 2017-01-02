Senator Blumenthal Talks About Cyber Attacks, Security

Senator Richard Blumenthal said our nation is engaged in a cyber war with Russia that requires a robust response.

On Monday, Blumenthal said the attacks we have seen so far will increase if the country fails to repsond, but the response may be premature if you ask the president-elect.

On the eve of being sworn in to his second term in Washington, the senator warns that the recent reported hack on a Vermont utility is part of a more widespread plan by Russia to hit U.S. infrastructure, transportation, power grid, and financial system.

“The average business or homeowner here in Connecticut ought to be very, very understanding even apprehensive about the threat that's represented by potential Russian aggression and cyber attacks,” said Blumenthal.

Eversource addressed concerns about the state of Connecticut.

In a statement to NBC Connecticut, an Eversource spokesperson said: “We are aware of the reports of an incident involving a laptop at a Vermont electric utility and are staying up to date on any information from authorities as well as other utilities on any safeguards that need to be put in place.”

President-elect Donald Trump’s press secretary says don’t be so fast to jump to conclusions.

On “The Today Show,” Sean Spicer said “I think he does know things, that is why he is the president elect. He is informed of things that Americans aren't clear to get that information and I think what he is trying to get it is there is there is a degree of certainty that this happened.”

Blumenthal said he wants to establish a select committee to investigate how widespread Russian hacking could be, followed by strong sanctions that ban Russian oil exports to the U.S. and impact Russian access to American banks. And he wants to put such legislation before the president-elect as soon as Trump arrives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.