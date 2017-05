Serious injuries have been reported after a person fell from Ross’s Cliff in Danielson, according to Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications.

Dispatch said that the person fell approximately 120 feet and that rescue units have been on scene since around 3 p.m. performing a technical rescue. The patient was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital.

Ross’s Cliff is part of Old Furnace State Park off Ross Road.

More details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.