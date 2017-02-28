Seymour Bank Robber Sentenced to 5 Years

A 55-year-old former New Haven man who pleaded guilty to committing an armed robbery at a Seymour bank in 2013 has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Daniel Hamlett Sr., 55, drove a stolen vehicle to the Webster Bank, at 15 New Haven Road, in Seymour on the afternoon of April 19, 2013, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Disguised in a mask, he approached a man in a parked car, smashed the window of the driver's seat and demanded money, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

When the victim said he did not have cash, Hamlett took the victim's car keys and phone and told him not to move.

Then, he proceeded to go into the bank, ordered everyone on the floor, jumped over the counter, stole $5,594 from two teller drawers and grabbed both dye packs so the stolen cash wouldn’t be marked.

Then, he jumped back over the counter and left in the stolen car.

Federal officials said Hamlett's son, Daniel Hamlett Jr., then picked him up and eluded police.

As authorities searched for Daniel Hamlett Sr., the FBI offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

He was arrested in Georgia on Nov. 13, 2014 and Daniel Hamlett Jr. was arrested on March 14, 2014.

On October 31, 2014, Daniel Hamlett Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting bank robbery and has been sentenced.

Daniel Hamlett Sr. was sentenced on Tuesday.