Seymour Man Charged in 3 Hamden Burglaries

A Seymour man has been charged in three burglaries in Hamden.

Police said they investigated burglaries on Johnson Road and Eramo Terrace. A few days later, on April 2, police responded to a report of a forcible burglary on Gaylord Mountain Road and saw the burglars had gotten in through a rear slider, the mud room and a window and stole several items, including jewelry and electronic equipment.

Police obtained three arrest warrants for David Connelly and he was arrested on Thursday.

Connelly was charged with three counts of burglary in the third degree, three counts of criminal mischief, larceny in the third degree and larceny in the sixth degree.