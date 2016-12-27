Shelton Bus Driver Arrested For Allegedly Falling Asleep at Wheel

A bus driver in Shelton has been arrested for allegedly falling asleep at the wheel while driving with children.

On Dec. 16, Shelton Police received calls about a bus driver falling asleep at the wheel and swerving all over the road at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Officers did not see children on the bus when they pulled over Paul Pixley, of Derby, on Nicholas Avenue by Earl Street. An assistant manager of Landmark Transportation came to the scene to drive the bus back, police said.

It was later determined that Pixley had driven the bus with 30 children on the same day he was pulled over. The 55-year-old appeared to fall asleep several times and children were getting off at earlier bus stops, according to Shelton police.

Pixley was charged with 30 counts of risky of injury to a minor, breach of peace, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. His bond was set at $75,000.