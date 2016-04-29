Shelton Man Accused of Giving Drugs and Booze to Teen

A Shelton man who is accused of plying an 18-year-old girl with drugs and alcohol to the point she passed out has been arrested.

Steven Weitzman, 53, of Shelton, is accused of picking up the 18-year-old girl and bringing her back to his Shelton home, then giving her various drugs and alcohol to the point where she would pass out, police said.

Police started investigating him after receiving a complaint from the teen’s father and said Weitzman is accused of doing this more than once.

He has been charged with illegal dispensing a legend drug, possession of controlled substance, sale of controlled substance, procuring alcohol to a minor and permitting a minor to possess alcohol in a dwelling.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in Derby Superior Court on May 12.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney and no phone number is listed for Weitzman.