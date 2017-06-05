Shelton Man Bribed, Sexually Assaulted 12-Year-Old: Police

A Shelton man is accused of bribing a 12-year-old girl with gifts and money in order to sexually assault her, police said.

Adam Besaw, 38, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and four counts of risk of injury and impairing the morals of a minor and coercion, according to Shelton Police.

A family friend of the victim told police that the young girl had been sexually assaulted by Besaw when she was 12 years old, Shelton Police said.

The girl told police that Besaw bribed her with gifts and money dating back to 2014, according to police.

Besaw's bond was set at $250,000.