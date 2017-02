Shelton police have arrested a man accused of selling the drugs involved in a fatal overdose.

Police allege that Jerome Downing, 39, of Shelton, sold drugs to 37-year-old Shelton man on Sept. 17, 2016. Later that day the 37-year-old was found dead in his home from an overdose of a combination of heroin and cocaine.

On Feb. 22, Downing was charged with two counts of illegal sale of narcotics and held on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday.