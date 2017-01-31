Shelton Man Pleads Guilty to Bank Robbery, Admits to Robbing 4 Banks: Officials

A 47-year-old Shelton man pleaded guilty to a bank robbery charge Monday and admitted that he robbed four Chase Bank branches last year, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Scott Taylor was accused of robbing the Chase Bank at 184 Main St. in Westport on June 2, the Chase Bank at 1561 Boston Post Road in Milford on June 24, the Chase Bank at 50 Washington St. in Norwalk on July 6 and the Chase Bank at 1855 Main St. in Stratford on July 13.

During each of the robberies, Taylor handed a teller a note demanding cash and said he had a gun, according to federal officials, who said Taylor stole around $23,300 during the first three robberies and $1,000 during the July 13 robbery.

Taylor was arrested at the Stratford train station shortly after the July 13 robbery and was found with $998 in cash and 33 folds of heroin, federal officials said.

He has been detained since he was arrested and he is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant on May 3.