Shooting Victim Found Dead in Yard in Waterbury
Shooting Victim Found Dead in Yard in Waterbury

    A 20-year-old man was found dead in Waterbury Saturday morning and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

    Police said they found the body of the victim, identified as Saivon Bostic-Aponte of Waterbury, lying under a tree in a yard at 133 Chestnut Avenue. Bostic-Aponte died of three gunshot wounds, police said.

    The case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Crime Stoppers (203) 755-1234.

    Published 2 hours ago

