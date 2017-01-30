Shooting Victim Found Dead in Yard in Waterbury

A 20-year-old man was found dead in Waterbury Saturday morning and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police said they found the body of the victim, identified as Saivon Bostic-Aponte of Waterbury, lying under a tree in a yard at 133 Chestnut Avenue. Bostic-Aponte died of three gunshot wounds, police said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Crime Stoppers (203) 755-1234.