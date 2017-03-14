Shoplifter Hid $600 Bottle on Cognac in Pants: Police

Putnam police said the people above are suspected in a shoplifting incident at the Putnam Spirits store on Kennedy Drive on March 5.

Putnam police are searching for a shoplifter who seems to have expensive taste in cognac.

Police said a man put a more than $600 bottle of Hennessy Cognac into his pants and walked out of Putnam Spirits at 249 Kennedy Drive on March 5.

The man and a woman entered the store around 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 and the man was seen taking the bottle, according to police.

The man police are looking for is balding with black hair and a beard. He is approximately 5-feet-10 and was wearing pink and red pants and a purple and plum jacket.

The woman is around 5-feet-6 and has dark hair that was pulled up in a bun. She was wearing glasses, a tan winter jacket, green pants and carrying a large tan purse.

Anyone with information on either of the people should call Officer Bernier of the Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565.