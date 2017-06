These were the wires that came down causing service interruption on the Shore Line East train tracks in New London Tuesday morning.

Train service at the Shore Line East New London station has resumed after being suspended indefinitely when wires came down Tuesday morning.

The railroad tweeted around 6 a.m. that service was suspended. Amtrak officials said downed wires were causing service issues in the area. About an hour later the rail road confirmed that service was back up and running close to or on schedule after the temporary suspension.