Shots Fired on Gilbert Avenue in Rocky Hill - NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired on Gilbert Avenue in Rocky Hill

    The Rocky Hill Police Department is investigating after shots were fired on Gilbert Avenue Monday night.

    Police said they were called to Gilbert Avenue near Silo Drive around 8:18 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found bullet shell casings on scene, but no evidence that anyone or anything had been hit.

    One witness reported seeing a light-colored vehicle driving north on Gilbert Avenue at the time.

    Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Officer Carpenter of the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860-258-7640.

    Published 3 hours ago

