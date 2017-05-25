Afternoon Showers, Heavier Rain Tonight

Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Rain will become more widespread and really pickup in intensity later tonight.

In addition to the rain, temperatures are also cool with highs sitting a good 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

Showers will be scattered and nature through the 10 p.m. hour.

It's not until after midnight that the rain really picks up in intensity. We're forecasting moderate to heavy rain from midnight to 5 a.m.

Showers will once again become scattered in nature tomorrow morning between 5 and 10 a.m.

The weather improves drastically just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Conditions will dry out for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach the middle 70s (near average).

Right now it look like rain will return to the forecast for Memorial Day Monday.