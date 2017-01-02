Shrimp Shoplifter Strikes Watertown Market Twice: Police

Watertown police said the subject pictured above is accused of stealing meat and seafood from Labbone's Market in two separates incidents.

Watertown police are trying to locate a man accused of shoplifting meat and seafood from a local market during the Christmas holiday.

Police said the suspect pictured above is wanted in connection with two separate shoplifting incidents at Labbone’s Market on the Straits Turnpike on Dec. 24 and Dec. 27. In one instance he allegedly stole two hams, a bag of shrimp, and a beef tenderloin - in the second, three bags of shrimp.

The suspect is described as around 6-foot, with a medium build and thin goatee. He was wearing a baseball cap and gray hooded sweatshirt in both incidents.

According to investigators, the man may go by “Ritchie Simpson.” Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Watertown Police Det. Kevin Ferrucci at 860-945-5216 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940.