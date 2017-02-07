Significant Snow Storm for Thursday

Icing today in the hills, will be accompanied by mild temperatures tomorrow, and measurable snow on Thursday.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a significant snow storm that will impact the state on Thursday.

Temperatures will be mild tomorrow with highs in the low- to middle-50s statewide. Temperatures quickly cool to the middle to upper-20s tomorrow night.

Enough cold air will be in place with high pressure to our north that will allow this storm to be primarily snow even down to the shore.

We're forecasting 6 to 12 inches of snow by Thursday evening. This is a wide range and we will fine tune the numbers as more information comes in.

With the timing of the storm and amount of snow forecasted we expect there to be a number of impacts, including school closings and snow covered roads. You can sign up here for school closing alerts.

The storm will start in the early morning hours with the heaviest between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Snow will wind down by the evening commute.

We expect widespread school cancellations for Thursday. You can find the latest list of school cancellations by clicking here.