A Silver Alert has been issued for George Nedderman, 84, of Thomaston. He was reported missing Wednesday morning.

He is 6'3" tall and weighs 225 lbs.

Nedderman was last seen wearing a black and blue flannel shirt, black pants, a gray Nike sweatshirt and sneakers.

Anyone who spots him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Thomaston police at 860-283-4343.