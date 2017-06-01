Silver Alert Canceled for 10-Year-Old in West Haven

Police have found the 10-year-old from West Haven who went missing for 5 hours on Thursday.

Eshwar Balakumar was last seen on Island Lane in West Haven.

West Haven police said they located the child in good health at a school ball field.

The boy's mom tells NBC Connecticut that there was an issue at school on Thursday and Balakumar took off after he was dropped off by the bus at home.

Balakumar had gone missing for approximately 5 hours after writing a concerning note, police said.

The boy was found on Bailey Drive, hiding outside, his mother said.